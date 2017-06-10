How Trump is highlighting divisions a...

How Trump is highlighting divisions among Southern Baptists

There are 40 comments on the USA Today story from Friday Jun 9, titled How Trump is highlighting divisions among Southern Baptists. In it, USA Today reports that:

How Trump is highlighting divisions among Southern Baptists Old guard Southern Baptists and the denomination's younger generation leaders clashed over Donald Trump. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sdoAnN NASHVILLE - Ask a historian about the newest tensions in the Southern Baptist Convention, and you'll hear words like theology, polity and methodology.

Read more at USA Today.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#1 Saturday Jun 10
More MSM slop about nothing

Facts

Edmonton, KY

#2 Sunday Jun 11
Yawn

Pray

Jackson, TN

#3 Sunday Jun 11
Trump isn't causing division among southern baptists or any of the other denominations. Satan is. Wake up. Keep your eyes on God,stay on the right path, bring others to Jesus & don't give into the 'world' & you'll be ok. Pray for our leaders, including Trump

Auntie Theist

Since: Feb 17

2,452

Alamosa, CO

#4 Sunday Jun 11
Pray wrote:
Trump isn't causing division among southern baptists or any of the other denominations. Satan is. Wake up. Keep your eyes on God,stay on the right path, bring others to Jesus & don't give into the 'world' & you'll be ok. Pray for our leaders, including Trump
How do you know whether your eyes are on a god or on a devil? Right now my eyes are on a Hobgoblin and I'll take a drink to prove it. I always demand proof.

Geraldo

United States

#5 Sunday Jun 11
Auntie Theist wrote:
<quoted text>

How do you know whether your eyes are on a god or on a devil? Right now my eyes are on a Hobgoblin and I'll take a drink to prove it. I always demand proof.
Just some more of your democrat party bigotry who like you are tree hugging queers.

Guest Two

Jackson, TN

#6 Sunday Jun 11
Auntie Theist wrote:
<quoted text>

How do you know whether your eyes are on a god or on a devil? Right now my eyes are on a Hobgoblin and I'll take a drink to prove it. I always demand proof.
You have to be a believer to distinguish the difference. You wouldn't understand
Auntie Theist

Since: Feb 17

2,452

Alamosa, CO

#7 Monday Jun 12
Guest Two wrote:
<quoted text>

You have to be a believer to distinguish the difference. You wouldn't understand
Sadly, I do understand. I used to be a child and have an invisible friend. I grew out of it. Many cannot live without their invisible friend.

Guest

Jackson, TN

#8 Monday Jun 12
Main stream media is pulling out all the stops. Next week's headline will probably say that Trump beheaded a basket full of kittens. It's getting really amusing!

Guest

Jackson, TN

#9 Monday Jun 12
Auntie Theist wrote:
<quoted text>

Sadly, I do understand. I used to be a child and have an invisible friend. I grew out of it. Many cannot live without their invisible friend.
Probably only kind of friends you can get are still the invisible ones
nope

Edmonton, KY

#10 Monday Jun 12
Auntie Theist wrote:
<quoted text>Sadly, I do understand. I used to be a child and have an invisible friend. I grew out of it. Many cannot live without their invisible friend.
You can't get out of your basement.

Geraldo

United States

#11 Monday Jun 12
Auntie Theist wrote:
<quoted text>

Sadly, I do understand. I used to be a child and have an invisible friend. I grew out of it. Many cannot live without their invisible friend.
And you cant stop being a queer
Voltaire

Medina, TN

#12 Monday Jun 12
Gotta love the way that most Christians ditch their sheep's clothing and reveal the wolf beneath whenever someone disagrees with them.

And why are there 2 posts about a group of Southern people with a drowning fetish? Trump didn't do anything because Christians have been fighting with each other for centuries.

yes

Edmonton, KY

#13 Monday Jun 12
Gotta love how Voltaire always shows up and tries to annoy. He kisses azz of one side or the other. Must be sad to have no friends.

Voltaire

Medina, TN

#14 Monday Jun 12
Who am I allegedly kissing up to, hateful one?
Voltaire

Medina, TN

#15 Monday Jun 12
Pray wrote:
Trump isn't causing division among southern baptists or any of the other denominations. Satan is. Wake up. Keep your eyes on God,stay on the right path, bring others to Jesus & don't give into the 'world' & you'll be ok. Pray for our leaders, including Trump
Why are people always trying to pass the blame for their actions onto some scapegoat? Take some personal responsibility for once in your lives.

Starburst

United States

#16 Monday Jun 12
Voltaire wrote:
Who am I allegedly kissing up to, hateful one?
Auntie & Another Viewer mostly. It's weird
Geraldo

United States

#17 Monday Jun 12
Starburst wrote:
<quoted text>

Auntie & Another Viewer mostly. It's weird
The two queers of course.
Voltaire

Medina, TN

#18 Monday Jun 12
I don't know them. But I do know science and they're right whether you accept it or not. Not sure what any of this has to do with a group of rednecks allegedly fighting over Trump.

If a grown adult wants to believe in things that defy all reason and reality without any valid evidence that would hold up in court that's there business. It's hard not to laugh at it, though.

Guest Two

United States

#19 Monday Jun 12
Voltaire wrote:
I don't know them. But I do know science and they're right whether you accept it or not. Not sure what any of this has to do with a group of rednecks allegedly fighting over Trump.

If a grown adult wants to believe in things that defy all reason and reality without any valid evidence that would hold up in court that's there business. It's hard not to laugh at it, though.
You know for a FACT that they're right? Proove it without copying & pasting a bunch of nonsense . If you're so passionate about science & stars exploding speak from your heart with passion about it. I don't think you know how to do that
Voltaire

Medina, TN

#20 Monday Jun 12
Pay me first. You're not getting a free novella. Lol
