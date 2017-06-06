Council moving forward with North Highland roundabout
Council moving forward with North Highland roundabout Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist expects work on the North Highland roundabout to begin by October. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/government/2017/06/06/council-moving-forward-north-highland-roundabout/373728001/ Jackson City Council approved a contract with TLM for professional construction engineering and inspection services for the North Highland Avenue roundabout in downtown Jackson at its meeting Tuesday at City Hall.
“It's a great day for.......”
Since: Nov 12
9,070
Location hidden
#1 Wednesday Jun 7
Why is a roundabout needed anywhere in Jackson?
#2 Wednesday Jun 7
quote the mayor from the article:
“It’s a major addition to downtown that was part of the proposal given to the city several years ago by the developers of the LiFT (Wellness Center) to develop that roundabout for the second phase,” Gist said.“The main artillery street of the second phase.”
and another article:
Gist later addressed the Roundabout, which will be constructed at the intersection of North Highland Avenue and East and West Deaderick Streets.
“It was a proposal the city agreed to when the LiFT and Jackson Walk became reality … mainly because of pedestrian usage crossing (North) Highland at the LiFT,” Gist said.
meanwhile the bypass "U turn" remains south of Carriage House drive.
United States
#3 Wednesday Jun 7
I agree. The simple reason is WTH wanted one for the lift and Jackson Walk.
#4 Wednesday Jun 7
I think you are missing what's so clear. He said brought to him by developers of the LIFT. WTH did not develop the LIFT. They are not the developers. Do you know who is? That my friend is all you need to know. This isn't being driven by WTH, but by someone much closer to city hall. Lol
United States
#5 Wednesday Jun 7
As long as the new roundabout doesn't bypass the Hollingsworths new clinic downtown, that would be great! How else would we get our hydration therapy and spend the day at the spa on Saturday afternoons! I hope the Hollingsworths protest this with the Mexican tying herself to a street pole! How exciting! Good luck!!!
United States
#6 Wednesday Jun 7
Do Mexicans have drivers lic ?
#7 Wednesday Jun 7
brilliant! YES
#8 Wednesday Jun 7
Modern roundabouts are the safest form of intersection in the world (much more so than comparable signals). Visit the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for modern roundabout FAQs and safety facts. Modern roundabouts, and the pedestrian refuge islands approaching them, are two of nine proven safety measures identified by the FHWA, http://tinyurl.com/7qvsaem
#9 Wednesday Jun 7
Thanks for the link Scott.
#10 Wednesday Jun 7
Our city is screwed worse than our country.
#11 Wednesday Jun 7
My friend Scott Conger has it all under control. Can't you see from the link above. He knows more than you all.
#12 Wednesday Jun 7
And my di#$ is 12 inches long.....
#13 Wednesday Jun 7
All Scott's gotta do now is turn the keys and check his email. United Way runs that easy. That's per his words in a radio interview.
#14 Wednesday Jun 7
I had a conversation today with someone in the know. He said jay bush, ryan porter, charles byrd, mark johnstone and potentially jimmy harris are all seriously considering a run. So things may not be so easy for your friend Scott. Any of these could beat him.
United States
#15 Wednesday Jun 7
Turn them toward me
United States
#16 Wednesday Jun 7
Scott Conger voted against the roundabout.
#17 Wednesday Jun 7
I heard that interview too. Sounded like he was being sarcastic. Guess you're too stupid to catch sarcasm.
#18 Wednesday Jun 7
I understand the benefits of a roundabout, but I have to question the necessity of one at that location. Is there enough traffic coming from 3 or more directions to justify it?
I would think the money would be better spent working on redesigning Vann drive around the 45 Bypass area
#19 Wednesday Jun 7
I agree! A roundabout at that location is so ridiculous!
United States
#20 Wednesday Jun 7
My thoughts exactly. The city is going bankrupt trying to prop up downtown.
