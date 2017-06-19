Commercial Appeal Will Seek New Office In Memphis With Digital Capabilities
The Commercial Appeal is selling the property on Union Avenue it has called home since 1977 and then will search for new office space in Memphis. The Commercial Appeal announced Monday, June 19, that it will be putting its iconic 495 Union Ave .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deleting
|4 min
|Guest
|11
|Keli McAlister Leaving
|8 min
|guest
|9
|New building
|16 min
|Guest
|3
|Downtown Jackson (Jan '15)
|43 min
|Downtown
|481
|Swinging Group in Jackson
|48 min
|Penney
|6
|City files response to County's injunction
|1 hr
|guest
|4
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|2 hr
|Chilli J
|102
|High school
|3 hr
|get a job
|55
|mayor 2019
|5 hr
|guest
|124
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC