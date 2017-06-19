Commercial Appeal Plans to Move, To S...

Commercial Appeal Plans to Move, To Sell Union Property

6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News

The Commercial Appeal building and site at 495 Union Avenue is for sale, the newspaper announced Monday, June 19, on its website. Mike Jung, president of the newspaper, told employees of the newspaper at a Monday morning meeting that the property goes on the market in two to three weeks.

