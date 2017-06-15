City files response to County's injunction
There are 5 comments on the The Jackson Sun story from Thursday Jun 15, titled City files response to County's injunction. In it, The Jackson Sun reports that:
"Basically, the County has not carried its burden to show it would face immediate, irreparable harm if it no longer receives the City's donation." City files response to County's injunction "Basically, the County has not carried its burden to show it would face immediate, irreparable harm if it no longer receives the City's donation."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
|
#1 Friday Jun 16
I would strongly suggest that the City and County involved parties sit down and work out a strategy that both can live with. Filing lawsuits is expensive, time consuming, divisive and does not BEST work in the interest of the people. Let's work more on ALL suggesting SOLUTIONS instead of lawsuits!
|
#2 Friday Jun 16
Frank Crockett Ewing you must be a broke town dweller. So listen carefully, we do not have any information to exchange with you or your stupid mayor and city moronic council. So Ewing you will end up with a property increase of 150 cents per 100 dollars of property tax and you will pay a fee for stormwater drainage and you will pay a special town tax to eat fast-food in jaxson broke jaxson.
You dummies in this town will continue to give the sales tax agreed to since 1989 to fund the schools. Your town will continue to be broke for about 25 years if you learn to not allow your stupid town hall to waste and spend your penny they can weasel or steal or lie to take what is not your money
Good Day
|
#3 Tuesday Jun 20
I order the town and county into mediation. I know the town is broke but they entered into a 28 year agreement, so a implied agreement was established so after a county property tax increase and a wheel tax the people of Madison will insure all dwellers pay tax for education
Good Day
Gist painted in a corner caught red handed broke sucker
|
#4 Tuesday Jun 20
Not just gist. Shame on every single member of the city council.
|
#5 Tuesday Jun 20
Judge said county met every legal element for injunction, but because the damages could be corrected with Money a injunction would not be granted. Instead Judge ordered the town and county to enter in mediation. But answer this, Because the town is broke how do y'all expect the county to mediate over the stolen 12 million dollars the town is keeping to blow on that stupid walk phase II project?????? Looks every person in Madison County will get a county property tax increase and a wheel tax. The town people will get that plus the town will put a property tax, a fast-food tax, a stormwater drain fee and still go bankruptcy after the County sues the town and get the 12 million plus sales tax back.
Screw Gist and the town dwellers they need to be taught NOT to steal
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Ban
|2 min
|America First
|45
|DROP a WORD KEEP a WORD (Mar '15)
|10 min
|Alyssa76
|1,526
|what happened to gary pickens (May '13)
|1 hr
|Super D
|59
|city of jackson
|2 hr
|Stupid
|46
|Stop Signs
|2 hr
|Guest
|1
|new boss started yet for the school system?
|3 hr
|guest
|1
|Donald Trump is not a mastermind
|4 hr
|wrong
|375
|MCSD Sgt Thomas Knolton SUED (Mar '15)
|13 hr
|Cold Blooded
|94
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC