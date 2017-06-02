Backstory: Madison County v. City of ...

Backstory: Madison County v. City of Jackson

Friday Jun 2

Backstory: Madison County v. City of Jackson Current dispute dates back to a referendum from 1989 Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/government/2017/06/02/backstory-madison-county-v-city-jackson/357939001/ The current dispute between the county and city is about the $12 million the city put back into its general fund instead of continuing to contribute it to the Jackson-Madison County School System, leaving the county to potentially fund $12 million in lost funding if it loses its lawsuit filed against the city.

