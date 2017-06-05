Valerie June on Her Journey From Smashing Pumpkins Fan to Folk-Soul Star

After years of struggle, the Tennessee singer made a bluesy modern-day classic and became Bob Dylan's favorite new artist Valerie June discusses discovering the blues through Kurt Cobain, how she felt when Bob Dylan shouted her out and more. Even in trendy Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Valerie June stands out: star-studded sunglasses, a sparkly silver blouse and a plume of thick dreadlocks that sprout in all directions.

