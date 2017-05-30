Utility equipment: Vacuum excavators, vacuum units, pit cleaners

Utility equipment: Ring-O-Matic has announced that its full product line of vacuum excavators , vacuum units, and pit cleaners is now available from 22 more locations through six of the construction industry's equipment dealerships. The Ring-O-Matic line ranges from its new, compact FT150 vacuum excavator that fits neatly in the back of a pick-up truck or for skid-loader or trailer-mounted use, up to its 3000-gallon vacuum units.

