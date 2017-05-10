Trump's Jackson-Civil War revisionist...

Trump's Jackson-Civil War revisionist history: Darcy cartoon

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Cleveland.com

Is President Donald Trump smarter than a fifth grader? When it comes to American Civil War history, the answer is probably no. In a radio interview, the President, who is a graduate of University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, Fordham University and the New York Military Academy, wondered why the Civil War took place, and claimed slave owner Andrew Jackson would have prevented it, seemingly oblivious of the fact that Jackson died 16 years before the war began.

Jackson, TN

