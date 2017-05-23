Student Quarters Apartments Murder Arrest
We have new information on the arrest of 20-year old, accused of a murder last week at Student Quarters Apartments. Lammoris Ontrel Jones was arrested Saturday evening by Murfreesboro Police.
