One shot on Old Humboldt Rd.
One shot on Old Humboldt Rd. Jackson police are investigating a shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Old Humboldt Road. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/03/early-morning-shooting-old-humboldt/101237748/ According to a news release, police responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. at an apartment on the 800 block of Old Humboldt Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dawn strikes again
|6 min
|shocker
|3
|Today's bible verse (Oct '16)
|10 min
|another viewer
|1,589
|Pfifer Lies
|16 min
|Tirtiesy
|2
|Skyline church drinking dancing and gambling
|34 min
|hipocrites
|1
|Gander Mountain Closing up
|39 min
|lawl
|7
|Downtown Jackson (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|vann gone
|408
|Ahniya Bryson girl found dead on McAbee road
|1 hr
|Family
|22
|T Robert Hill (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Mueller
|46
|Pinnacle Foods
|4 hr
|pfffttt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC