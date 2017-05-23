Adoree' Jackson, Tennessee Titans Agree to Rookie Contract
Jackson was the 18th overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL draft, their second first-round pick after taking wide receiver Corey Davis at No. 5. The total value of Jackson's deal is worth up to $11.3 million with a $6.3 million signing bonus under the NFL rookie wage scale, per Spotrac .
|
