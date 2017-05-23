Adoree' Jackson, Tennessee Titans Agr...

Adoree' Jackson, Tennessee Titans Agree to Rookie Contract

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: BleacherReport

Jackson was the 18th overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL draft, their second first-round pick after taking wide receiver Corey Davis at No. 5. The total value of Jackson's deal is worth up to $11.3 million with a $6.3 million signing bonus under the NFL rookie wage scale, per Spotrac .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kevin Phillips and Co. 23 min what she said 42
Laura Pfifer Booker Better Shut That Whole Abou... 32 min Lori 1
Marc Williams 33 min wandering 11
Black panther spotted (Oct '15) 36 min South j 19
Pre-school... 49 min Sherry 6
DROP a WORD KEEP a WORD (Mar '15) 52 min Spring 1,370
i support all the races 1 hr nutterys wife 1
Bill Way (Mar '13) 3 hr Guest 33
I found out after 9 years of marriage my husban... 5 hr guest 15
Franklin Graham Crusade, Teachers Of False Doct... 8 hr well 187
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC