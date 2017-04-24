Thompson Machinery Opens CAT Rental Store in Tenn.
Greg Martin and Cody Magness came over from Pickwick Landing State Park of the Tennessee State Parks Department to look over some of the machines available for rent at the CAT Rental Store. Thompson Machinery held a grand opening event to promote the addition of a CAT Rental Store to its Jackson, Tenn., location on April 13. More than 200 guests turned out to celebrate the new addition, which includes upgrades to the showroom, entryway and parts area.
