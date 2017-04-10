Pilot's last words before crash killed Crenshaw family

'I'm doing the best I can': Desperate last words of pilot to the tower before crash killed him and his family on flight home from Disney World Air Traffic Control revealed the last words they heard from the husband and father who was piloting a private plane that crashed in Alabama in March Joseph Crenshaw was piloting a flight back to Tennessee from a trip to Disney World when ATC alerted him to moderate to extreme precipitation New information released by Air Traffic Control revealed the last words they heard from the husband and father who was piloting a private plane that crashed in Alabama, killing everyone on board in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.