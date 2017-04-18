Memphis Census News is Troubling

Memphis Census News is Troubling

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

For the last week or so, local residents have been digesting the news from the U.S. Census Bureau that the metropolitan Memphis area, encompassing nine counties in three states, managed to increase its population by the grand total of 888 people during the period July 1, 2015, through June 30, 2016. This was troubling news to the boosters among us, especially since the Memphis figures compare unfavorably to the other major cities in Tennessee.

