Former secretary charged in Thursday ...

Former secretary charged in Thursday homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Jackson Sun

Former secretary charged in Thursday homicide Shurnue Bratton is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Betsy Raines. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/07/former-secretary-charged-thursday-homicide/100169602/ Shurnue Bratton, 60, is arraigned on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Betsy Raines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jy getting them gone fast 2 min Guest 26
K-8 School 31 min Commissioner 43
girls-do you fake it? how often? 2 hr me 36
Ophthalmologist Recommendation? 5 hr Remi 8
Best Dr for delivery 6 hr ChopperBlades 18
Meet Rich 40 plus women 8 hr Cemetery Walker 5
Got you on camera 10 hr Ginger Menace 4
What's going on at USJ (Jan '16) Apr 14 guest 82
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC