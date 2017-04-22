Checkmating Child Abuse

Checkmating Child Abuse

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Jackson Sun

The Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Madison County and the Jackson Chess Club teamed up to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

