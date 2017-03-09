Winners of CBS' 'Hunted' pocket $250K...

Winners of CBS' 'Hunted' pocket $250K, going fishing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: USA Today

What does it take to stay on the run from top law enforcement officers for 28 days? Hilmar Skagfield and friend Lee Wilson won $250,000 from the show CBS "Hunted," which ended its first season Wednesday. Winners of CBS' 'Hunted' pocket $250K, going fishing What does it take to stay on the run from top law enforcement officers for 28 days? Hilmar Skagfield and friend Lee Wilson won $250,000 from the show CBS "Hunted," which ended its first season Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where does Jy work 54 min bangs 8
Good Advice 56 min jy 3
D Young Cox 58 min Guest 3
victory!! 2 hr Guest 2
safe place to live in jackson TN (Jan '10) 3 hr people 166
de composed body 4 hr Barry is a good man 9
Asia Garden --- Yay or Nay? 4 hr LMAO 14
Jy 5 hr Kate 13
so did the house sell or get forclosed on ? 8 hr jy 4
Swat team in North Jackson neighborhood 15 hr Kate 9
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Madison County was issued at March 16 at 3:30AM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC