Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers: A cook for lifetime
Waffle House co-founder Joseph Wilson Rogers Sr., who went from short-order cook to co-founder of one of the nation's largest restaurant chains, has died. He was 97. Rogers, born in Jackson, Tennessee, was the son of a railroad worker who was laid off during the Great Depression, the company said in a statement announcing the death.
|
