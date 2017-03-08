Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers: A...

Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers: A cook for lifetime

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Alabama Live

Waffle House co-founder Joseph Wilson Rogers Sr., who went from short-order cook to co-founder of one of the nation's largest restaurant chains, has died. He was 97. Rogers, born in Jackson, Tennessee, was the son of a railroad worker who was laid off during the Great Depression, the company said in a statement announcing the death.

Jackson, TN

