Trump pays respect to Andrew Jackson at his tomb
The Hermitage : Donald Trump hailed America's first populist president, laying a wreath at the tomb of Andrew Jackson and waxing lyrical about the similarities between himself and the seventh US President. On the 250th anniversary of Jackson's birth, Trump visited 'Old Hickory's' Tennessee home yesterday, dubbed The Hermitage.
