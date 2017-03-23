Trump likely to revisit Andrew Jackson legacy in Nashville
In his first days in the White House, Donald Trump hung a portrait of Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office and likened his new administration to that of the snowy-haired man pictured on the $20 bill. Trump is likely to revisit Jackson's legacy Wednesday when he lays a wreath at Jackson's tomb at his historic home in Nashville known as the Hermitage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|styling club
|15 min
|ChopperBlades
|2
|BanCorp or Regions?
|23 min
|Looking
|1
|DROP a WORD KEEP a WORD (Mar '15)
|54 min
|ChopperBlades
|1,228
|WWBBJ News
|56 min
|Idk
|34
|Overweight People
|1 hr
|Porky
|10
|Why don't I move there?
|2 hr
|Auntie Theist
|1
|ObamaCare is the law of the land for the forese...
|2 hr
|Mrs Clombat Clamb...
|56
|WNWS account suspended ?
|3 hr
|Hairy Gary
|15
|Downtown Jackson (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|Guest
|176
|usj
|15 hr
|guest
|15
|
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC