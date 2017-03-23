Trump likely to revisit Andrew Jackso...

Trump likely to revisit Andrew Jackson legacy in Nashville

Tuesday Mar 14

In his first days in the White House, Donald Trump hung a portrait of Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office and likened his new administration to that of the snowy-haired man pictured on the $20 bill. Trump is likely to revisit Jackson's legacy Wednesday when he lays a wreath at Jackson's tomb at his historic home in Nashville known as the Hermitage.

