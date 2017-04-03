Plane Crash Kills TN FamilyMonday, March 27A Tennessee family died in ...
A Tennessee family died in a plane crash while flying home from Disney World on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Joseph and Jennifer Crenshaw and their 16-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
