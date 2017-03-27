NWS issues hazardous weather outlook ...

NWS issues hazardous weather outlook for tonight, Thursday

Severe thunderstorms are expected to move into Eastern Arkansas between 10 p.m. and midnight tonight. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible with the storms.

