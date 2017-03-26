NewsMedicare: Get the factsMedicare: ...

NewsMedicare: Get the factsMedicare: Get the factsSHIP offers free...

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Jackson Sun

Medicare: Get the facts SHIP offers free classes on Medicare, basics and training Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/2017/03/26/medicare-get-facts/99598240/ These presentations, "The ABC's and D's of Medicare," are for anyone who will soon be turning 65 as well as seniors of all ages who are interested in learning more about Medicare. They would also be beneficial for agency workers in need of a refresher on Medicare basics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which is better - Catholic church or Baptist? 14 min lizard people 48
ObamaCare is the law of the land for the forese... 15 min lizard people 41
girls-do you fake it? how often? 19 min Wife and Once Mis... 18
Jackson City Council Madison Co Commission and ... 1 hr guest 18
Looking for used side by side 1 hr YoureVeryclever 10
Today's bible verse 1 hr Auntie Theist 1,232
DROP a WORD KEEP a WORD (Mar '15) 3 hr Remi 1,225
Downtown Jackson (Jan '15) 12 hr Curious 174
WWBBJ News 13 hr DlAP99 32
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,828,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC