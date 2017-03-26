NewsMedicare: Get the factsMedicare: Get the factsSHIP offers free...
Medicare: Get the facts SHIP offers free classes on Medicare, basics and training Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/2017/03/26/medicare-get-facts/99598240/ These presentations, "The ABC's and D's of Medicare," are for anyone who will soon be turning 65 as well as seniors of all ages who are interested in learning more about Medicare. They would also be beneficial for agency workers in need of a refresher on Medicare basics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which is better - Catholic church or Baptist?
|14 min
|lizard people
|48
|ObamaCare is the law of the land for the forese...
|15 min
|lizard people
|41
|girls-do you fake it? how often?
|19 min
|Wife and Once Mis...
|18
|Jackson City Council Madison Co Commission and ...
|1 hr
|guest
|18
|Looking for used side by side
|1 hr
|YoureVeryclever
|10
|Today's bible verse
|1 hr
|Auntie Theist
|1,232
|DROP a WORD KEEP a WORD (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|Remi
|1,225
|Downtown Jackson (Jan '15)
|12 hr
|Curious
|174
|WWBBJ News
|13 hr
|DlAP99
|32
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC