Juvenile charged in Friday shooting

Juvenile charged in Friday shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The Jackson Sun

A juvenile has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder in a shooting Friday on West King. Juvenile charged in Friday shooting A juvenile has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder in a shooting Friday on West King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which is better - Catholic church or Baptist? 9 min Geraldo 53
Overweight People 15 min me 15
Are sleep clinics(sleep apnea) a scam?? (Jan '12) 29 min notsleepingwellwi... 110
insanity 48 min guest 6
Downtown Jackson (Jan '15) 57 min Guest 177
WWBBJ News 1 hr Ebonics 36
Charter Cables emergency alert system sucks 1 hr Yep 2
Trinity Christian Academy Thug 4 hr ChopperBlades 25
WNWS account suspended ? 9 hr Hairy Gary 15
usj 21 hr guest 15
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Madison County was issued at March 27 at 2:51PM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC