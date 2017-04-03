Four Dead after Plane Falls from Sky ...

Four Dead after Plane Falls from Sky over AL

March 26--Officials on Saturday were trying to piece together what led to a plane falling apart in the sky over Alabama after leaving a Kissimmee airport. The plane left Kissimmee Gateway Airport shortly before 1 p.m. It was scheduled to arrive in Jackson, Tenn.

