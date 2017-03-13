Food Hub Launching Spring Subscription

Memphis Tilth's Bring It Food Hub program, a distributor of locally sourced food from within a 150-mile radius of Memphis, is launching its spring 2017 subscription service next week an eight-week program that runs March 21 through May 12. Memphis Tilth's Bring It Food Hub program, which distributes locally sourced food from around Memphis, launches its spring 2017 subscription service next week. The program runs March 21 through May 12. The food hub was founded in 2013 by Memphis Center for Food and Faith director Noah Campbell, and at the end of 2016 it joined as a program of Memphis Tilth.

