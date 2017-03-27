Family of four dies in Alabama plane ...

Family of four dies in Alabama plane crash

There are 4 comments on the UPI story from Monday Mar 27, titled Family of four dies in Alabama plane crash. In it, UPI reports that:

The Cessna T210L carrying Joseph and Jennifer Crenshaw and their two teenage children, Jacob and Jillian, went down Saturday in a wooded area near the town of Hayden, in northern Alabama. It was traveling from Kissimmee, Fla., where the family had spent spring break at Disney World, to their hometown in Jackson, Tenn.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
goGRIZZLIES

Maumelle, AR

#1 Yesterday
Praying for family and friends left behind. Lives taken too soon
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

United States

#2 Yesterday
Prayers
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Why

Jackson, TN

#3 Yesterday
And why are you posting this now?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
whatttt

United States

#4 18 hrs ago
So terribly sad
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
THOT at Lift pt2 1 min FYI 1
DROP a WORD KEEP a WORD (Mar '15) 2 min Guest 1,263
usj2 16 min Guest 73
Local EBC Pastor Celebrity Wannabe 17 min The boys are back 27
insanity 34 min Guest 2
Need Some 1 hr jbb 6
Ball Masque parties 1 hr Guest 2
WWBBJ News 18 hr whatttt 67
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,062 • Total comments across all topics: 279,978,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC