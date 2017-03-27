Family of four dies in Alabama plane crash
There are 4 comments on the UPI story from Monday Mar 27, titled Family of four dies in Alabama plane crash. In it, UPI reports that:
The Cessna T210L carrying Joseph and Jennifer Crenshaw and their two teenage children, Jacob and Jillian, went down Saturday in a wooded area near the town of Hayden, in northern Alabama. It was traveling from Kissimmee, Fla., where the family had spent spring break at Disney World, to their hometown in Jackson, Tenn.
#1 Yesterday
Praying for family and friends left behind. Lives taken too soon
United States
#2 Yesterday
Prayers
#3 Yesterday
And why are you posting this now?
United States
#4 18 hrs ago
So terribly sad
