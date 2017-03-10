Bemis homicide victim, shooter identified Jackson police have identified two people killed as Velma Paulette Garrett, 67, and Christopher Armstrong, 23. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/10/bemis-homicide-victim-shooter-identified/99011258/ Armstrong was charged with the attempted robbery and aggravated assault of Garrett in Milan. Armstrong had been released on bond at the time of Garrett's death.

