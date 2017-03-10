Bemis homicide victim, shooter identi...

Bemis homicide victim, shooter identified

Friday Mar 10

Jackson police have identified two people killed as Velma Paulette Garrett, 67, and Christopher Armstrong, 23. Armstrong was charged with the attempted robbery and aggravated assault of Garrett in Milan. Armstrong had been released on bond at the time of Garrett's death.

