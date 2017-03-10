Bemis homicide victim, shooter identified
Bemis homicide victim, shooter identified Jackson police have identified two people killed as Velma Paulette Garrett, 67, and Christopher Armstrong, 23. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/10/bemis-homicide-victim-shooter-identified/99011258/ Armstrong was charged with the attempted robbery and aggravated assault of Garrett in Milan. Armstrong had been released on bond at the time of Garrett's death.
