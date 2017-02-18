School superintendant search down to ...

School superintendant search down to Jones, Knipp

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: The Jackson Sun

School superintendant search down to Jones, Knipp Jackson-Madison County School Board chose Eric Jones and Tammy Knipp as finalists for the superintendent position. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/education/2017/02/18/school-superintendant-search-down-jones-knipp/98071128/ Kevin Alexander, left, Wayne Arnold, Dave Bratcher and Jim Campbell look on during a discussion on the hiring of a new superintendent at the Jackson-Madison County School System Central Office in Jackson, Tenn., Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JY2 rocdoc free? 38 min Guest 39
Phillips 42 min Verified 2
RocDouche Arrested Again 1 hr Nuts 3
Court is public information 1 hr Guest 27
all roses 2 hr Guest 5
PuffyK 2 hr Foreclosure 20
Should Ole Miss be penalized? 2 hr Duncand5 8
Should we celebrate Easter? 6 hr Auntie Theist 218
Steve Bowers gone from 101.5? 12 hr gober 58
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC