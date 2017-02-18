School superintendant search down to Jones, Knipp Jackson-Madison County School Board chose Eric Jones and Tammy Knipp as finalists for the superintendent position. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/education/2017/02/18/school-superintendant-search-down-jones-knipp/98071128/ Kevin Alexander, left, Wayne Arnold, Dave Bratcher and Jim Campbell look on during a discussion on the hiring of a new superintendent at the Jackson-Madison County School System Central Office in Jackson, Tenn., Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.