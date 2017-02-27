Rose Hill School celebrates Black His...

Rose Hill School celebrates Black History Month

Monday Feb 27

Rose Hill School celebrates Black History Month Rose Hill School held its Black History Program Tuesday, featuring guest speaker Jackson City Court Clerk Daryl Hubbard. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/2017/02/27/rose-hill-school-celebrates-black-history-month/98491676/ Jeff McLemore performs 'My Girl' on the saxophone during the 'Living the Dream' African American History Program at Rose Hill School in Jackson, Tenn., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

