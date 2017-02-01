The Jackson Children and Teen Theatre held their 30th Annual Theatre Awards at the Ned R. McWherter Weset Tennessee Cultural Arts Center in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. PHOTO GALLERY: Jackson Children and Teen Theatre Awards The Jackson Children and Teen Theatre held their 30th Annual Theatre Awards at the Ned R. McWherter Weset Tennessee Cultural Arts Center in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.