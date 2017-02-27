Lolo at the Hangar
In a mini-documentary that accompanied the rollout of her 2016 album ''In Loving Memory of When I Gave a S---,'' singer/songwriter Lolo says she would sing even if nobody was listening ''for my own sanity ... singing is the place where I feel the freest.' ' Fortunately for lovers of distinctive musical talents, the Jackson, Tenn., native, whose given name is Lauren Pritchard, has opted not to keep her powerful voice, and often rawly personal songs, to herself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Gosleye, Krystin Gutsell and Andy reese
|9 min
|Heather Gosleye
|1
|3 Hots and 1 cot
|13 min
|Andy You Say
|19
|417 Arlington Ave
|28 min
|guest
|12
|Mugshot
|59 min
|Guest
|17
|Jeff Young Signed By Lil Boosie
|1 hr
|True dat
|4
|DUI Josh Mannes and Misty Maness Due in march
|1 hr
|Must be trash
|5
|DROP a WORD KEEP a WORD (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Chanta53
|1,127
|Yellow jeep spotted
|10 hr
|Oldest Joke Troll
|7
|New weather man on WBBJ
|23 hr
|Jack Valance
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC