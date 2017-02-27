Lolo at the Hangar

Lolo at the Hangar

Wednesday Feb 22

In a mini-documentary that accompanied the rollout of her 2016 album ''In Loving Memory of When I Gave a S---,'' singer/songwriter Lolo says she would sing even if nobody was listening ''for my own sanity ... singing is the place where I feel the freest.' ' Fortunately for lovers of distinctive musical talents, the Jackson, Tenn., native, whose given name is Lauren Pritchard, has opted not to keep her powerful voice, and often rawly personal songs, to herself.

