Local Actor Phil Elam to Light Up the...

Local Actor Phil Elam to Light Up the Stage in Lilies of the Field

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

After winning six honors at a variety of national and international film festivals with his debut producing effort, "SWING LOW," Detroit native Phil Elam is taking to the stage to play his most personally inspired role as the lead in the stage production of the beloved film, "Lilies of the Field." The 1963 motion picture, "Lilies of the Field," earned Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Writing Screenplay, but its historical significance was the milestone performance of Sidney Poiter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mayor 2019 8 min ignorant 71
Dark haired girl at university sonic that works... 35 min guest 5
Budweiser 1 hr Guest 1
Kellogg's employees 1 hr Mr Mr 3
Vets 1 hr ChopperBlades 8
Jackson is full of hate 1 hr Lmfao 8
Downtown Jackson (Jan '15) 2 hr Downtownlover 97
Provortagimix sexx scandal 2 hr its a big world 25
Someone has tapped into Presidents server/phone... 2 hr Lee 59
porno in the alley 3 hr Luamm 17
Trinity Christian Academy Thug 4 hr whataburger 13
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC