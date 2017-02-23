Local Actor Phil Elam to Light Up the Stage in Lilies of the Field

After winning six honors at a variety of national and international film festivals with his debut producing effort, "SWING LOW," Detroit native Phil Elam is taking to the stage to play his most personally inspired role as the lead in the stage production of the beloved film, "Lilies of the Field." The 1963 motion picture, "Lilies of the Field," earned Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Writing Screenplay, but its historical significance was the milestone performance of Sidney Poiter.

