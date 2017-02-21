Law Enforcement K-9 Can't Hide How Mu...

Law Enforcement K-9 Can't Hide How Much He Loves His Partner

You may not be able to tell by the picture above, but Officer Levi Knach and his K-9 partner Kenobi " enforce the law with a vengeance ," according to Indiana's Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement. Indiana State Parks posted the super-serious, not-at-all playful portraits of Knach and Kenobi on its Facebook page on Wednesday , and the internet collectively "awwwww'd" at how much the K-9 uncontrollably loves his partner.

