Law Enforcement K-9 Can't Hide How Much He Loves His Partner
You may not be able to tell by the picture above, but Officer Levi Knach and his K-9 partner Kenobi " enforce the law with a vengeance ," according to Indiana's Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement. Indiana State Parks posted the super-serious, not-at-all playful portraits of Knach and Kenobi on its Facebook page on Wednesday , and the internet collectively "awwwww'd" at how much the K-9 uncontrollably loves his partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember Gidget Egner and the nurse roc ?
|8 min
|wally
|1
|jy
|11 min
|nope
|3
|DUI CHARGES Misty Mannes and Joshua Mannes Mar...
|36 min
|Disgusted
|12
|Today's bible verse
|40 min
|nope
|1,160
|Should we celebrate Easter?
|40 min
|Auntie Theist
|162
|Why are people so rude to our new President?
|43 min
|nope
|137
|The JY revenge
|45 min
|nope
|29
|new school superintendant
|3 hr
|Auntie Theist
|105
|Steve Bowers gone from 101.5?
|3 hr
|Auntie Theist
|57
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC