CRE Brokers Speculate on Future of Commercial Appeal Headquarters

When USA Today Network executive and president of The Tennessean newspaper Laura Hollingsworth came into town the day after The Commercial Appeal announced printing operations will be moving to Jackson, Tennessee, she told the staff that while no immediate plans were in place, selling the daily paper's iconic building was certainly a possibility down the road. If put on the market, The Commercial Appeal's 495 Union Ave. location would present a unique mix of challenges and opportunities for anyone looking to redevelop the site.

