Council happy with audit findings Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist was pleased with the 2016 independent audit report. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/2017/02/07/city-has-18-general-funds/97596594/ The Jackson City Council was informed they have more than $18 million in general funds by an independent auditing firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.