CA Moves Printing To Jackson In April

CA Moves Printing To Jackson In April

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Daily News

The newspaper announced Monday, Feb. 13, that printing of the daily will move to Jackson, Tennessee where The Jackson Sun newspaper is printed, effective with the April 18 edition. The move means the elimination of 19 full-time jobs at The Commercial Appeal plant at 495 Union Avenue , a building originally built as the home to two newspapers before the afternoon daily The Press Scimitar went out of business in the early 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tough Question 13 min seentoomuch 63
Need Your Medical Records 29 min MOVER 36
Moobs 36 min Scott s 3
Klickgo 1 hr Guest 11
Thinker/Auntie Theist 1 hr yep 31
Where is Douchie and Moob Kotex? 2 hr be a sport 6
Reloaded Bar 3 hr what 9
new school superintendant 3 hr Commissioner 55
Is the Baptist church better than the Catholic? (Jan '16) 6 hr Geraldo 1,166
Steve Bowers gone from 101.5? 6 hr happy 33
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC