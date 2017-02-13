CA Moves Printing To Jackson In April

The newspaper announced Monday, Feb. 13, that printing of the daily will move to Jackson, Tennessee where The Jackson Sun newspaper is printed, effective with the April 18 edition. The move means the elimination of 19 full-time jobs at The Commercial Appeal plant at 495 Union Avenue , a building originally built as the home to two newspapers before the afternoon daily The Press Scimitar went out of business in the early 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.