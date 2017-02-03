Building bridges: Jews, Christians

Building bridges: Jews, Christians

Friday Feb 3

Building bridges between Jews, Christians "From the Promised Land to the Land of Promise" at B'Nai Israel Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/life/faith/2017/02/03/building-bridges-jews-christians/97441866/ The congregation of B'nai Israel will host a community interfaith dialogue at 7 p.m. Thursday. The free event, titled "Gesher," a Hebrew word meaning bridge, is open to the public and is the second in the three-part series of the birth and development of Christianity as it grew out from Judaism, "From Promised Land to the Land of Great Promise."

