Whitehall still on schedule for move to Nova School Board meets with parents regarding Whitehall classes moving to Nova. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/education/2017/01/17/whitehall-still-schedule-move-nova/96671170/ The crowd spills out of the room as Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Verna Ruffin addresses issues dealing with the move from Whitehall Pre-Kindergarten Center to Nova School at the Jackson-Madison County Library in downtown Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.