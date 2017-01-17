Whitehall still on schedule for move to Nova
Whitehall still on schedule for move to Nova School Board meets with parents regarding Whitehall classes moving to Nova. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/education/2017/01/17/whitehall-still-schedule-move-nova/96671170/ The crowd spills out of the room as Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Verna Ruffin addresses issues dealing with the move from Whitehall Pre-Kindergarten Center to Nova School at the Jackson-Madison County Library in downtown Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATA Karate on Oil Well
|8 min
|guest
|5
|What was obamas greatest accomplishment
|16 min
|ChopperBlades
|8
|Do Red Lobster servers make good money? (Apr '11)
|17 min
|Bumfuck TN
|99
|What a great speech President Trump
|35 min
|SkankHunt42
|6
|Haslam's proposed gas tax increase
|1 hr
|ChopperBlades
|1
|Is healthcare a right
|1 hr
|Duncand5
|39
|tattoos on older guys
|1 hr
|Haha
|33
|Are you afraid of losing anything due to the el...
|1 hr
|SkankHunt42
|42
|Where was it
|16 hr
|Be fair
|12
|Jackson walk Phase 2 - the Bemis Mill
|22 hr
|guest
|389
|
|WTJS What happened
|Thu
|guest
|58
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC