Wanted man charged with rape, burglary Thomas Alvin Hudson Jr., 45, is charged with rape and aggravated burglary. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/07/wanted-man-charged-rape-burglary/96294314/ A man wanted by Jackson police and the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested this week after a burglary and rape last month.

