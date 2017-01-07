Wanted man charged with rape, burglary
Wanted man charged with rape, burglary Thomas Alvin Hudson Jr., 45, is charged with rape and aggravated burglary. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/07/wanted-man-charged-rape-burglary/96294314/ A man wanted by Jackson police and the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested this week after a burglary and rape last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are we going to hate now in Jackson?
|3 min
|Shhhh
|8
|Hunter Emison
|4 min
|FYMF
|19
|Preventagenix raided?
|6 min
|DCL01
|88
|Review: Stein Mart
|42 min
|Jay Toby
|5
|Whitehall #2
|53 min
|Sue
|19
|Obama farewell speech
|58 min
|U r retarded
|19
|Wreck on Van Drive
|59 min
|_truth is truth
|42
|Court cases
|2 hr
|KaBoom
|11
|Cheating wife
|6 hr
|anon m. mouse
|4
|dodge's store - north highland
|Tue
|Chicken
|65
|
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC