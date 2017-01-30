UT student wins competition at Beltwi...

UT student wins competition at Beltwide Cotton Conference

JACKSON, Tenn. - Shawn Butler, a doctoral candidate in the University of Tennessee's College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, won first place in a student oral paper competition at the 2017 Beltwide Cotton Conference in Dallas.

Jackson, TN

