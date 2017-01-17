U of M Adds Master Of Social Work At ...

U of M Adds Master Of Social Work At Lambuth

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Daily News

The Department of Social Work at the University of Memphis will add the Master of Social Work program to the U of M Lambuth campus beginning next fall. The new program will both address the need for the curriculum at the Jackson, Tennessee, campus and to better meet the demand for graduate-level social workers in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Rush Limbow show 5 min Sampler Pie 9
dodge's store - north highland 20 min Guest 73
Trouble in Hobbitville 29 min Drugs 10
KHB band 57 min fan 3
Why Is Donnie Mitchell Calling Freida Phifer a ... 1 hr guest 22
Who's up with Jennifer Sawyer 1 hr Sabby 2
Uncle Kotex Kourt Kase Koming 1 hr Uncle Kotex 1
All Of The JuniorDouches Bashing Dawn!!!! 1 hr FBI is coming to ... 16
WTJS What happened 1 hr Liking the older ... 42
Hill Boren Law Office 4sale 10 hr Hate Lawyers 9
Is Bill Way on 101.5 fm really a millionaire or... Mon Jackson76 30
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,950 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC