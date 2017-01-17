U of M Adds Master Of Social Work At Lambuth
The Department of Social Work at the University of Memphis will add the Master of Social Work program to the U of M Lambuth campus beginning next fall. The new program will both address the need for the curriculum at the Jackson, Tennessee, campus and to better meet the demand for graduate-level social workers in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
