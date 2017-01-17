Thompson Machinery Opens New Cat Rent...

Thompson Machinery Opens New Cat Rental Store

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance its rental equipment business and meet the changing needs of its west Tennessee customers, Thompson Machinery has opened a Cat Rental Store operation at its Jackson, Tenn., branch located at 2000 Airways Blvd. Thompson has long been committed to offering a wide range of Cat earthmoving products. The expansion of the Cat Rental Store in Jackson will now offer additional equipment options for electrical, mechanical, plumbing, roofing and other subcontractor needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mall shooting 2 min Just curious 1
Richest person in Jackson (Jul '12) 12 min Really 192
Want JY2 come out and play today 12 min SkankHunt42 7
Is HobbittVille OPEN OR NOT ?? 13 min Guest 3
women who stay with sorrry men (Jun '14) 1 hr Guest 16
Jackson walk Phase 2 - the Bemis Mill 1 hr Radio 391
Downtown Jackson (Jan '15) 1 hr Downtown 48
WTJS What happened 6 hr hmm 63
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,125,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC