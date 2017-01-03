Tennessee governor seeks elusive comfort level on road funding increases
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said his administration is "looking at everything" in terms of a road funding increase, but cautioned that he doesn't want to undercut the state's revenues in poor economic times. JACKSON, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfthief
|41 min
|rumble
|13
|shooting
|4 hr
|guest
|4
|dodge's store - north highland
|5 hr
|whoknows
|48
|Whitehall #2
|5 hr
|Conservative Tax ...
|3
|Ex-atheist destroys atheism
|6 hr
|Duncand5 Intern
|127
|Atheist Austin Dacey destroyed in debate by wis...
|6 hr
|Duncand5 Intern
|113
|World's Most Famous Atheist Accepts Existence o... (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Duncand5 Intern
|303
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC