Seeking projects for Month of Miracles

Seeking projects for Month of Miracles

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Jackson Sun

Seeking projects for Month of Miracles City wants to know how best to meet needs in our community through acts of volunteerism. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/2017/01/25/seeking-projects-month-miracles/97059948/ Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist shakes hands with Miracle Man Elisha Gaugh at the 2016 Month of Miracles kickoff at City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tokyo doll 1 hr Just wondering 1
Amy Cantrell 2 hr Justme 1
save our children (Oct '15) 2 hr Guest 24 53
Duncand5 is a undercover agent BEWARE 4 hr Double Aught 7 6
WNWS 101.5 Sucks (Sep '15) 4 hr Hermit 29
Radio Show 4 hr Hermit 6
Interracial dating. 4 hr Guest Bad situation 16
jpd 6 hr stretch 25
A Pineapple head looks at 40 9 hr Jeffs monkeys 3
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,416,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC