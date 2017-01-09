Searcy sentenced to 5 years in Hogans...

Searcy sentenced to 5 years in Hogans' deaths

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Jackson Sun

Markarious Searcy, 19, was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty in the deaths of Jay and Julie Hogan in July 2015.

