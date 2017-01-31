Rural broadband is topic Saturday
Rural broadband is topic Saturday The Rural Broadband Campaign has organized a meeting this Saturday Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/2017/01/31/rural-broadband-topic-saturday/97264242/ Some rural areas of Tennessee lack access to high-speed Internet, and advocates for expanded service are hosting a discussion in Jackson this weekend to review ways to improve the situation. The Saturday meeting, called "The Politics of Rural Broadband," takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Westwood Community Center, 3 Westwood Gardens Drive.
|
