Roads update, JMCSS, Central Office c...

Roads update, JMCSS, Central Office closings, JEA closing 2 p.m.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jackson Sun

Roads update, JMCSS, Central Office closings, JEA closing 2 p.m. Road conditions are expected to worsen throughout the afternoon after snow hit West Tennessee. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/weather/2017/01/06/road-conditions-expected-worsen-jackson/96242054/ A Tennessee Department of Transportation truck clears the Highway 45 Bypass near Union University Drive in Jackson, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scarfthief 41 min rumble 13
shooting 4 hr guest 4
dodge's store - north highland 5 hr whoknows 48
Whitehall #2 5 hr Conservative Tax ... 3
Ex-atheist destroys atheism 6 hr Duncand5 Intern 127
Atheist Austin Dacey destroyed in debate by wis... 6 hr Duncand5 Intern 113
World's Most Famous Atheist Accepts Existence o... (Apr '16) 6 hr Duncand5 Intern 303
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,777 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC