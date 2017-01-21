One shot at Old Hickory Mall

One shot at Old Hickory Mall

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: The Jackson Sun

Man shot at Old Hickory Mall Jackson police have confirmed a man was shot at Old Hickory Mall near JC Penny Saturday afternoon. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/21/one-shot-old-hickory-mall/96905900/ Crime scene tape is wrapped around the entrance of JCPenny at the Old Hickory Mall, Saturday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
checked into the lift 19 min Wow 3
What are your concerns with President Trump? 1 hr Duncand5 6
We see more democrats protesting then Mexicans 1 hr Duncand5 3
help the muslim people 1 hr Duncand5 12
What was obamas greatest accomplishment 2 hr Guest 19
105.3 FM Talk Radio (Sep '12) 2 hr Not A Liberal 17
Interracial dating. 2 hr ChopperBlades 5
WNWS 101.5 Sucks (Sep '15) 3 hr Listener 28
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Jackson, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC